Port Alberni’s 65th annual rock and gem show attracts hundreds

Hundreds of people flocked to the Alberni Athletic Hall for the 65th annual Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Show, March 11-12.
Attendance was up from 2022 with a total of 1,874 attending over the two days. One of the local regulars, Karl Maldaner, changed from being a part of the show faceting gems to being a part of the security of the event. Maldaner has been a part of this show for the past 53 years.
Another show regular, artist Shelley Penner, has been a part of this Alberni Valley tradition for 30-plus years. Penner is known for painting scenes of wildlife on rocks.
