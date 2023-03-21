Port Alberni’s 65th annual rock and gem show attracts hundreds

Leanne Reid and Doug Hurd of Courtenay and the d’Esterre Seniors Centre in Comox are at one of the vendors’ tables at the 65th annual Port Alberni Rock and Gem Show on March 12, 2023. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Brothers Evan, 9, and Lukas Gaskell, 6 show off some of their favourite gems at the annual Port Alberni Rock and Gem Show on March 12, 2023. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Finley Stoker, 6, proudly holds up the necklace she unearthed from the rock she smashed at the Port Alberni Rock and Gem Show on March 12, 2023. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Russ Ball of Comox Valley Fossil Adventures finds the greatest pleasure in teaching children about the Paleozoic era. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Hundreds of people flocked to the Alberni Athletic Hall for the 65th annual Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Show, March 11-12.

Attendance was up from 2022 with a total of 1,874 attending over the two days. One of the local regulars, Karl Maldaner, changed from being a part of the show faceting gems to being a part of the security of the event. Maldaner has been a part of this show for the past 53 years.

Another show regular, artist Shelley Penner, has been a part of this Alberni Valley tradition for 30-plus years. Penner is known for painting scenes of wildlife on rocks.

Alberni ValleyGemstonesPort Alberni