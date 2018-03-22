Port Alberni’s breakfast program receives community support

Port Alberni’s Read and Feed program is a breakfast program delivered by the not-for-proft Alberni Valley NeighbourLink Society. The program, run by volunteers, delivers breakfast to elementary schools in the Valley, providing students with a nutritious meal and literary aid. It is run on donations, grants and fundraising.

The program started out serving two schools and approximately 70 students, but the numbers have gone up. The Read and Feed program recently started serving meals at John Howitt Elementary with help from John Howitt’s PAC and student leadership program, which means that Read and Feed now serves five out of six schools in the district.

The Alberni Valley Lions recently made a donation of $500 to the program. RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty also raised $1505 for the program with a fundraiser in December. All of this will go towards feeding local school children.

Anderson said that donations and volunteers are always needed for the program.

“We always need donations, especially now that we have added 80-100 more children,” she said.