RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty presents a $1505 donation to Sally Anderson for the Read and Feed Breakfast Program. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni’s breakfast program receives community support

The Read and Feed program runs on donations, grants and fundraising

Port Alberni’s Read and Feed program is a breakfast program delivered by the not-for-proft Alberni Valley NeighbourLink Society. The program, run by volunteers, delivers breakfast to elementary schools in the Valley, providing students with a nutritious meal and literary aid. It is run on donations, grants and fundraising.

The program started out serving two schools and approximately 70 students, but the numbers have gone up. The Read and Feed program recently started serving meals at John Howitt Elementary with help from John Howitt’s PAC and student leadership program, which means that Read and Feed now serves five out of six schools in the district.

The Alberni Valley Lions recently made a donation of $500 to the program. RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty also raised $1505 for the program with a fundraiser in December. All of this will go towards feeding local school children.

Anderson said that donations and volunteers are always needed for the program.

“We always need donations, especially now that we have added 80-100 more children,” she said.

Previous story
Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s breakfast program receives community support

The Read and Feed program runs on donations, grants and fundraising

Cherry Creek Shootout is a family affair

Alberni Men’s Club opens on Sunday

Kinder Morgan protest planned for Port Alberni

Protest is part of a nationwide movement on Friday, March 23

Get emergency prepared with workshop at Capitol Theatre

Emergency preparedness workshop will take place on Friday, Mar. 23

Beaver Creek home destroyed in early morning fire

A house on Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road caught fire early Wednesday morning

Alberni Valley Curling Club hosts Mixed Bonspiel

Bonspiel is more than just a sporting event

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Charges formally laid against Nanaimo city manager

City of Nanaimo CAO Tracy Renee Samra charged with fear of injury/damage by another person

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

Most Read

  • Port Alberni’s breakfast program receives community support

    The Read and Feed program runs on donations, grants and fundraising