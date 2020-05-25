Greg Taylor will drive his 1932 Ford in the second Cruise for Care in Port Alberni on Friday, May 29, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care returns for encore

Car enthusiasts will honour frontline workers Friday, May 29 on route through city

The first Cruise for Care was so popular in Port Alberni that organizers are going to do it again this Friday, May 29, 2020.

The first cruise, which welcomes car and truck enthusiasts as well as people in their family vehicles, drew more than twice as many vehicles as expected.

“We’re expecting it to be even bigger,” said Angela Mallory, who along with Ron Lightfoot have planned both cruises. Mallory is a health-care worker and said the support they have received from the public and fellow frontline personnel through weekly siren parades has helped them get through the coronavirus pandemic so far.

The cruise muster location has been changed to the Chances RimRock Gaming Centre parking lot at 4890 Cherry Creek Road. Drivers are asked to gather at the parking lot at 6 p.m. for a 6;15 p.m. departure. Organizers ask drivers to respect social distancing and stay in their cars before the cavalcade leaves.

Drivers intend to go by all care homes in the Alberni Valley and end up at West Coast General Hospital. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with signs and wave as they pass each care home.

Other than the mustering location, the cruise will follow the same route it did previously: travel down Johnston Road, right onto River Road toward Tsawaayuus (Rainbow Gardens), then back along Victoria Quay to Roger Street, right onto 10th Avenue to pass Echo Village. The entourage will turn right onto Wallace Street to go by Fir Park Village, then left onto Ninth Avenue to pass by the RCMP station and Abbeyfield House, before heading back onto Redford Street and east toward West Coast General Hospital.

Cars may disperse once they have passed the hospital, Mallory said.


People waved signs and shouted ‘thank you’ from their cars during Port Alberni’s Cruise for Care on Friday, April 24, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

