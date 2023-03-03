Port Alberni’s Ernie Nash celebrates 90th birthday surrounded by family

SCENE AND HEARD: Nash said he’s grateful for family as he reminisces on nine decades

Ernie Nash, second row, second from left, is surrounded by family as he celebrates his 90th birthday, Feb. 11, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Ernie Nash celebrated his 90th birthday on Feb. 11 at his daughter Carol’s home. All four of his daughters were in attendance: his eldest, Marie, came from Florida for this special milestone in her Dad’s life. Nash’s actual birthday was on Feb. 12.

The living room had been decorated with birthday glitz including a “90” made of photos of his life, created by granddaughter Denaye. The day was filled with reminiscing.

Ernie Nash is a true Port Albernian, being born and raised here. His late parents were Albert and Helen Nash, and Ernie is one of four children.

Nash got his first job while he was in school, delivering newspapers for the Victoria Colonist and Vancouver Province. His second job was part time at Overwaitea (predecessor to Save-On-Foods) on Third Avenue.

Nash attended Eighth Avenue School and graduated from Alberni District High School (ADHS) in 1950. His next job was at Camp 1 logging camp as a whistle punk and then he went to work at the Plywood Mill on the boom. He quit there in 1956 and went to the pulp mill where he apprenticed as an electrician, did paper testing and worked in the instrument shop. He retired in 1997.

Nash married Lois on July 25, 1953 and they had four girls: Marie (Ed Marx), Lorrie (Mark Lothrop), Carol (Ben Veenkamp) and Barb (Jack Mercer). All but Marie make their homes in Port Alberni. Ernie has six granddaughters, 10 great grandchildren and one on the way in July.

Ernie belonged to the Echo Sunshine Club and played pool, went on their trips and played floor curling. He and Lois went on cruises and used to be into square dancing.

The most important thing to Ernie is spending time with his family and he said that was the best gift for his 90th birthday.

