Port Alberni’s Fall Fair mixes virtual and in-person events

Riders whip around the YoYo at the Alberni District Fall Fair in 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Alberni District Fall Fair returns to Port Alberni this weekend as a combined in-person and virtual event.

West Coast Amusements will be bringing a reduced number of midway rides and games to the fall fair grounds starting on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

Fall Fair administrator Ann Siddall says that people who want to visit the midway on Thursday will have to use the southeast gate (next to the Alberni Valley Multiplex) to enter. There will be no gate admission on Thursday. Prices for midway rides will still apply. Wristbands and tickets for rides can only be purchased on-site.

The rest of the fair opens on Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children (ages three to 12) on Friday. Visitors can enjoy some fair food, visit the craft and commercial vendors at the market, meet animals at Old MacDonalds Farmyard and enjoy some local entertainment with musicians like Dennis Olsen, Wet Future and Big Daddy.

The fair continues on Saturday, Sept. 11 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 12 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Admission for each day is $10 for adults and $3 for children (ages three to 12). On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a car show and a quilt show, as well as vendors and more entertainment. The musical headliner on Saturday night is Darby Mills Project.

The annual Saturday morning parade has been cancelled for this year.

“We just didn’t get enough entries,” said Siddall.

A cash prize draw for $30,000 takes place on Sunday at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets will be on sale at the fair grounds throughout the weekend.

Fair organizers are also encouraging people to go cashless at the admissions gates this year by using new point of sale terminals with “Tap and Go” capabilities.

The home arts competition will be entirely virtual this year and will be available to view on the fair’s virtual website at www.myfair.ca. This is the second year that the Alberni District Fall Fair has included virtual components—last year, organizers won a national innovation award for the online platform.

For more information about the Alberni District Fall Fair and for a schedule of events, visit www.albernifair.com.

Port Alberni