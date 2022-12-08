Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Volunteer Kaya Dunk rings the bells for the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign during Harbour Quay Light-Up festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Dozens of people gathered at Harbour Quay on Friday, Dec. 2 to watch the lighting up of the Christmas tree near the fountain in the centre of the quay.

Band students from Alberni District Secondary School turned out in force to perform Christmas music while waiting for the countdown at 6 p.m. Kelly and Brad LeClercq from Starboard Grill handed out hot chocolate to chilly spectators, and the Donut Shop provided band members with doughnuts to keep them fuelled for their performance.

“It went really well,” one of the organizers, Melissa Martin, said of the light-up. “It was wonderful to see the ADSS band—there were 72 of them out there. I’d like to give a big thank you to them, they struggled in the cold.”

The light-up was a return to a full-scale public event after the coronavirus pandemic closed many public events since 2020.

Santa Claus made an appearance, setting up shop in one of the vacant Spirit Square buildings so he could talk to children and adults alike. All Mex’d Up had a fire ring up and running for people to keep warm, and many of the stores in the area stayed open until 8 p.m.

This is the first year The Grove-Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley has been at Harbour Quay. The arts council moved its gallery and gift shop from the Rollin Art Centre on Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street to a storefront at Harbour Quay, where the Alberni Aquarium used to be located, to make way for construction of a childcare centre adjacent to the Rollin House.

Martin, who is executive director for the arts council, said The Grove had a lot of people come and check out their new location during the light-up. “We had wonderful comments from guests,” she added.



