Port Alberni’s Kin groups celebrate service club’s centennial

Kinsmen of Canada was founded on Feb. 20, 1920 by Hal Rogers in Hamilton, Ontario.
Port Alberni’s Kinsmen have been serving our community for 84 years, since they were founded in 1936 with Harold Warren, (he owned the theatre and radio station at one time) their first president. The club has provided services and funding for many projects in the Alberni Valley, Canada and abroad.
Kinsmen Mitch Gardner said, “Of course our biggest commitment to the Valley is the Alberni District Fall Fair (ADFF).”
The Kinsmen and other Fair members put in literally thousands of hours a year to prepare and host this event each year.
The club has been very active in the community, helping tidal wave victims in 1964 and building the Elizabeth Street Community Health Centre. More recently: building park playgrounds, raising Canadian flags around our community, helping Bread of Life and literacy efforts in the Valley.
Every year on Christmas day the Kinsmen visit the residents of Westhaven and regale them with Christmas carols. Each year they also give gifts to the facility: this year it was a new washer and dryer and gift certificates to Pizza Hut that will enable the residents to have this treat once a month.
They also signed the proclamation that the week from Feb. 16-22 is Kin Canada Week. This was done at Port Alberni City Hall with the assistance of Mayor Sharie Minions.
The week kicks off on Feb. 16th with the traditional Heritage Day Dinner that is a free dinner to elders in appreciation for making this community so great.
A new flag for the Kinsmen will be raised at city hall on Feb. 20. They will be holding their annual Kindness Day on Saturday, Feb.22 at Gaiga Square from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where they will offer free hot chocolate, coffee and hotdogs.
If you would like more information about this group, please give Gardner a call at 250-730-1182.
