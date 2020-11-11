The late Don Bryant, receiving a certificate of recognition from the Poppy Campaign in 2012, was a stalwart volunteer with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)

The late Don Bryant, receiving a certificate of recognition from the Poppy Campaign in 2012, was a stalwart volunteer with Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)

Port Alberni’s Legion loses beloved leader, staunch volunteer

Don Bryant was known for his involvement in numerous Legion activities

BY ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the AV News

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 in Port Alberni lost an active and dedicated citizen in 2020. Don Bryant, who passed away in October, was someone who was known and highly regarded for his avid services to the Legion, the Alberni Rescue Squad for 42 years, and for his continuous assistance to the seniors of the Valley.

Born in Port Alberni before the Great Depression 92 years ago, Bryant followed his father’s steps by volunteering as a member of the city’s Legion, serving as vice-president and president of former Branch 169 for several terms.

(Port Alberni once had two Legion branches, No. 169 and No. 55. They amalgamated and formed Branch 293 in 2011.)

READ: New Alberni legion branch chooses building headquarters

“My dad, Harry Bryant, came to Canada from England with my mother at the beginning of the 20th century, and went to the front line during the First World War, and so did my two older brothers who fought in the Second World War. I was too young to be recruited,” Bryant said during an interview held on his 90th birthday.

“I was born on Adelaide St. in Alberni and attended Alberni Elementary School on Burke and Elizabeth, past the train track.”

As a young man, he began working in a logging camp and later as an employee for the Ministry of Highways, a job he kept for more than 40 years, driving trucks, graders and other types of road improvement machinery. He proudly said that he was part of the crew that built the highway to Ucluelet and Tofino. “Before the construction of that road people used to go to those communities by boat.”

During his life, he witnessed many changes in the Alberni Valley. “Johnston Road was the only way to get to town from Victoria in those days, and at the bottom of that road, turning left and crossing the bridge, was the way to get south to Port Alberni.” He also said among other many changes and events seen in his lifetime were the amalgamation of the two cities, Alberni and Port Alberni; the Tsunami of 1964; the construction of many roads, buildings and places of interest such as Harbour Quay; the city halls; the pulp and paper mill; the hospital and Legion buildings; the Capitol Theatre, which was built on the land owned by his grandmother (who also owned a boarding house where the old Arrowview Hotel used to stand) and more.

READ: VALLEY SENIORS: Don Bryant’s loyalty to Royal Canadian Legion shines through

Bryant was recognized and applauded by many for his involvement in the community, along with his Legion peers, by providing financial support to the seniors and their causes. As president of now-defunct Legion Branch No. 169, he helped present regular donations, (from fundraising activities, bingo games, the Poppy Fund, etc.) to residents and tenants of seniors homes for their comfort, enjoyment and well-being, as well as to other non-profit groups such as “Meals on Wheels”.

“The donations are for the comfort of seniors to be used for items normally not covered by the operational budgets. This is part of our mandate,” he once stated.

For several decades Bryant and other Legion members, through their visiting committees, paid regular visits to veterans staying in the hospital, or living in long-term care homes as well as shut-ins.

As a family man, Bryant was always ready to assist his children. “ When we needed him, my dad was always ready to help. We relied on him every time,” says Deb, his oldest daughter.

He was the grandfather of four and great-grandfather of five. “He adored them!”

“One of the activities we enjoyed the most as young kids was going to the bush with him to cut our own Christmas tree. We had lots of fun, but I think he had more fun than anybody else,” says Donna, his middle daughter.

Although the family did not go on frequent long trips, except one the family made to visit their mom’s relatives in Alberta, they used to go on camping excursions on the Island, which at times included fishing, berry picking and boat rides to Bamfield as part of the Legion’s fundraising activities.

“My father was a man who always put his family first. A great provider for the family,” says Linda , his younger daughter, also a Legion member.

“I have enjoyed being part of and working for the Legion all these years and especially helping others in the community,” Bryant said.

READ: Port Alberni’s Legion in danger of closing

Port AlberniRemembrance DayRoyal Canadian Legion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Don Bryant prepares to hand out a certificate of appreciation to Coulson Group from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 in 2010. Bryant passed away in October 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)

Don Bryant prepares to hand out a certificate of appreciation to Coulson Group from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 in 2010. Bryant passed away in October 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)

Previous story
THEN AND NOW: A career spent flying around the world
Next story
THEN AND NOW: From Wales to Alberni, an army tale

Just Posted

Port Alberni veteran Bruce Proudfoot was born in Porthcawl, Wales and joined the British Army as a Royal Engineer apprentice at age 15.
THEN AND NOW: From Wales to Alberni, an army tale

Port Alberni veteran Bruce Proudfoot joined the British Army at age 15

Don Bryant, who passed away in October 2020, presents a Certificate of Merit to fellow Legion member and daughter Linda Biamonte in 2014. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)
Port Alberni’s Legion loses beloved leader, staunch volunteer

Don Bryant was known for his involvement in numerous Legion activities

Bob Kangiesser, then and now.
THEN AND NOW: A career spent flying around the world

Bob Kanngiesser joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in September 1958

Jan Jansma was 10 years old when Canadian troops marched through his hometown of Een in the Netherlands, days before Canada helped liberate the Netherlands during the Second World War. He looks at scrapbooks of photos from his life around that time. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni man remembers Dutch Liberation

‘Here come the Canadians’

Susan McCarthy, the youngest daughter of the late Robert McVie, holds a newspaper clipping of her father helping plant the Vimy oak tree in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery. (PHOTO COURTESY TRICIA ABBOTT)
From an acorn, an oak of Vimy Ridge memories grows

Historic tree growing in Port Alberni cemetery began as a seed on famed battleground

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read