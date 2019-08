Port Alberni’s Maritime Discovery Centre hosted its first major kids event of the summer with “Water World” on July 27.

Children descended on the special event at the museum in the morning and trickled in during the afternoon. There were numerous crafts, games and even a pirate.

The museum’s next event is today (Friday, Aug. 2). Come down to the lighthouse between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for a free kids event and explore a new skill with local weaver Brianna Lambert. Admission is free.