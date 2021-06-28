Port Alberni’s public health unit moves to Redford Street

Port Alberni’s public health unit has moved to a new building on Redford Street. The building allows greater space for more programming, and is better placed to serve residents, according to Island Health.
“Our team is thrilled to be providing service to the community in this new, permanent space,” said Port Alberni/Parksville Public Health Manager Natasha Dumont. “It was exciting to move from our former, temporary location, and we are happy to be welcoming our clients into our new home. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us open this new location.”
The new location opened May 25 at 202—4152 Redford Street, behind McDonald’s. There is already an Island Health-run mental health and substance use office in the vicinity.
“This is a great move for the community of Port Alberni,” said Josie Osborne, MLA Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “As a long time Tofino resident, I understand the challenges of accessing needed public health and other health services in our somewhat more remote locations, and the space is well placed to meet the ongoing and growing needs of residents.”
Public Health provides health promotion, disease prevention, and intervention and support services to children, youth, families and adults living in the Port Alberni area.
The Public Health Unit phone number will remain the same. To reach Port Alberni Public Health staff and programs please call 250-731-1315.
