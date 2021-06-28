Port Alberni’s public health unit moves to Redford Street

New building is bigger, more services available in one spot

Port Alberni’s public health unit has moved to a new building on Redford Street. The building allows greater space for more programming, and is better placed to serve residents, according to Island Health.

“Our team is thrilled to be providing service to the community in this new, permanent space,” said Port Alberni/Parksville Public Health Manager Natasha Dumont. “It was exciting to move from our former, temporary location, and we are happy to be welcoming our clients into our new home. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us open this new location.”

The new location opened May 25 at 202—4152 Redford Street, behind McDonald’s. There is already an Island Health-run mental health and substance use office in the vicinity.

“This is a great move for the community of Port Alberni,” said Josie Osborne, MLA Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “As a long time Tofino resident, I understand the challenges of accessing needed public health and other health services in our somewhat more remote locations, and the space is well placed to meet the ongoing and growing needs of residents.”

Public Health provides health promotion, disease prevention, and intervention and support services to children, youth, families and adults living in the Port Alberni area.

Services provided in the new space include:

• Prenatal registration to offer information, support and referrals as identified. Learn more at https://www.islandhealth.ca/our-services/pregnancy-birth-services/right-start;

• Telephone contact with all new mothers;

• Breastfeeding support for mothers/families requiring assistance and information, or experiencing difficulties with breastfeeding;

• Postpartum depression screening for all new mothers; support for women experiencing difficulty with postpartum adjustment or postpartum depression;

• Education and support around infant care and safety;

• Dental Health, nutrition, hearing and vision screening support and referrals;

• BC Early Hearing Program – Public Health Nurses screen all babies for hearing in the first few weeks of life. Learn more at http://www.phsa.ca/our-services/programs-services/bc-early-hearing-program;

• Individual screening and assessment of child development and social-emotional progress;

• Health unit-based immunization clinics for infants and kindergarten-aged children;

• School-based immunization clinics for grade 6 and grade 9 students;

• Information and follow-up with parents, care providers and school personnel on infestations and reportable communicable diseases;

• Child and adult immunization programs for selected vaccine preventable diseases;

• Parenting education – Positive Parenting Program (Triple P);

• TB Testing (fees may apply);

• STI Testing;

• Harm reduction services and supplies;

• Outreach services to support access to and navigation of the health care system.

The Public Health Unit phone number will remain the same. To reach Port Alberni Public Health staff and programs please call 250-731-1315.

