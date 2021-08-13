Roger Loggin’s 1947 Ford graced the front of the RBC bank on the occasion of their 75th Anniversary. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Roger Loggin’s 1947 Ford graced the front of the RBC bank on the occasion of their 75th Anniversary. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni’s RBC branch celebrates 75th anniversary with pair of donations

Staff, bank clients chose both recipients, who received $5,000 each

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Port Alberni’s RBC branch is giving back to the community that has sustained the financial institution for the past 75 years.

Kelly Bissell, regional vice-president of the RBC Foundation, announced that in honour of the 75th Anniversary of RBC in Port Alberni, $5,000 would be given to the charity of the staff’s choice and $5,000 would be given to the choice of the clients. Branch manager Leona Horvath said staff chose the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA and the clients chose Ty Watson House.

READ: BUSINESS BEAT: Read about RBC’s 75th anniversary in Port Alberni

The donations were presented at RBC’s open house on July 29. To add to the celebration Roger Loggin brought his vintage vehicle, which was parked in front of the bank on Third Avenue.

Coast Salish artist Ryan Scoular was demonstrating the art of carving a sun mask. He lives in Port Alberni and this item is a private commission headed to the Inuit Gallery in Montreal. Read more about Scoular’s artwork at ryanscoularcarvings.ca.

Angi Gavin of Aunty Annie’s ice cream was also on hand with free ice cream cones for RBC clients. These yummy treats were perfect for the hot weather the day brought.

Kate Cooper, the RVP associate, handed out individually wrapped cupcakes and water bottles.

 

Ryan Scoular holds the sun mask that he is carving for the Inuit Gallery in Montreal. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Ryan Scoular holds the sun mask that he is carving for the Inuit Gallery in Montreal. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Twins Kartar Rai (age 4) and Makhan Rai loved their ice-cream cones. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Twins Kartar Rai (age 4) and Makhan Rai loved their ice-cream cones. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Cars cruise through Port Alberni for charity

Just Posted

Ty Watson House was the recipient of $5,000 from the RBC Foundation. From left to right are Kate Cooper (RVP Associate), Teresa Ludvigson (executive director of Alberni Valley Hospice Society), Leona Horvath (local RBC manager) and Kelly Bissell (Regional Vice President of the RBC Foundation). (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s RBC branch celebrates 75th anniversary with pair of donations

Kamal Sanghera, left, co-owner of San Group of Companies, shakes hands with Wahmeesh Ken Watts, elected chief councillor of Tseshaht First Nation, after signing a memorandum of understanding over forestry and cultural issues with the nation. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
San Group, Tseshaht First Nation sign MOU

The Somass Mill has been a fixture on Port Alberni’s waterfront since 1935. Work at the sawmill has been stalled since February 2017, and on July 27 owner Western Forest Products said it will close the mill ‘indefinitely’. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million

The 72-metre cable repair ship IT Integrity docks at Port Alberni Terminals’ Berth 2 on Aug. 5, 2021, waiting for an assignment. The ship arrived in Port Alberni from Halifax in early July. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New fibre-optic cable being laid in waters off Port Alberni could be for Google