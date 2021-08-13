Port Alberni’s RBC branch celebrates 75th anniversary with pair of donations

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Port Alberni’s RBC branch is giving back to the community that has sustained the financial institution for the past 75 years.

Kelly Bissell, regional vice-president of the RBC Foundation, announced that in honour of the 75th Anniversary of RBC in Port Alberni, $5,000 would be given to the charity of the staff’s choice and $5,000 would be given to the choice of the clients. Branch manager Leona Horvath said staff chose the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the BC SPCA and the clients chose Ty Watson House.

READ: BUSINESS BEAT: Read about RBC’s 75th anniversary in Port Alberni

The donations were presented at RBC’s open house on July 29. To add to the celebration Roger Loggin brought his vintage vehicle, which was parked in front of the bank on Third Avenue.

Coast Salish artist Ryan Scoular was demonstrating the art of carving a sun mask. He lives in Port Alberni and this item is a private commission headed to the Inuit Gallery in Montreal. Read more about Scoular’s artwork at ryanscoularcarvings.ca.

Angi Gavin of Aunty Annie’s ice cream was also on hand with free ice cream cones for RBC clients. These yummy treats were perfect for the hot weather the day brought.

Kate Cooper, the RVP associate, handed out individually wrapped cupcakes and water bottles.

Ryan Scoular holds the sun mask that he is carving for the Inuit Gallery in Montreal. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)