Port Alberni’s Rotary art banner program sets record with most-ever new banners

Painted banners are once again hanging up in Port Alberni’s Rotary Arts District.

Each year, members of the community decorate the Rotary Arts District with colourful banners in a painting program organized by the Rotary Club of Port Alberni Arrowsmith.

This year, the banners went up a little later than usual due to poor weather, but Gary Bender of Bailey Electric could be spotted hanging up the banners on Argyle Street and Third Avenue on May 31 and June 1.

Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club said that this year the club received 88 new banners in total, which is a record.

It’s significant, because the club once again had to switch to a “paint-at-home” program for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, instead of hosting banner painting at the Glenwood Centre.

McGifford said that this year’s program featured even more banners painted by local youth. Many organizations got on board with the paint-at-home program, including elementary schools and the Port Alberni Scouts.

“It’s an opportunity for youth to express themselves through art,” said McGifford.

The Rotary club hoped to have the banners up by mid-May, he said, but the weather didn’t cooperate. They will remain up until the end of the summer, when the weather turns once again.



