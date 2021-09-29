Port Alberni’s Terry Fox Run beats the rain

Keiran Veilleux, age 14, starts out on the 5-km run. He finished with a time of 25 minutes. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ava Baumgartner and Grace Leakey just before the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 19. Leakey is wearing a 2009 t-shirt, one of many that she has. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Jamie Amos is a regular at the Terry Fox Run. He raised $85 this year, as he didn’t want to go door-to-door during COVID-19. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Ezit Nel and her son Quinn, age eight, were first to finish the 2-km run. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Karly Gibson with her children Daisy, age four, and Wil, age six, and their dog Honey took part in the 2-km run. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Amy Clark arrives at the finish line of the 5-km run in a time of 27 minutes. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This year’s Terry Fox Run in Port Alberni on Sunday, Sept. 19 got off to a dry start despite the call for rain.

There were 40 participants registered and $730 was raised.

The local Lions Club once again organized the run and had their faithful volunteers, Sheila and Kayla Aolick and Joanne Sutherland, man the table for the entries and t-shirt sales.

This was a scaled-down version of the event, but all those who attended were happy to have it back in person and not virtual.

The Lions would like to give a huge thank you to their volunteers and to all who came out to participate. Watch for a bigger version next year.

Port AlberniTerry Fox Run