Toy Run volunteers deliver $1,000 worth of food to the Salvation Army. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni’s Toy Run members deliver food, toys to help those affected by forestry strike

Annual motorcycle toy run collects donations that help the community year-round

With a number of forestry families struggling to make ends meet during the holiday season, the Port Alberni Toy Run has stepped up with a pair of donations.

Toy Run volunteers were at the Salvation Army on Wednesday, Dec. 10 to deliver $1,000 in food. This food, purchased from Quality Foods, will help fill the Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers.

Volunteers also stopped by the Blue Marlin Inn to drop off two giant bags of toys and stuffed animals. A toy drive was set up at the Blue Marlin Inn for families struggling through forestry sector difficulties this Christmas. With some donations of toys and books, Mag’s 99 has been serving as a temporary “shop” for parents to pick up gifts for their family.

“It’s been going quite well,” said Sharelle Wittal of the Blue Marlin Inn.

READ MORE: Christmas toy drive follows Port Alberni fundraiser for out-of-work forestry workers

READ MORE: Latest talks between WFP and USW 1-1937 stall

A Western Forest Products (WFP) press release states that the latest talks to create a new collective agreement between WFP and the United Steelworkers 1-1937 have stalled. Workers have been on strike since July 1.

Other toys, collected by bikers during the annual Toy Run, will be delivered to first responders, the Transition House and local churches, as well as to various parks and recreation programs in Port Alberni.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
John Howitt Elementary students celebrate their favourite Christmas movies

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Toy Run members deliver food, toys to help those affected by forestry strike

Annual motorcycle toy run collects donations that help the community year-round

Port Alberni mayor gives thanks to Campbell River after ammonia leak at Multiplex

‘You really recognize the importance of an arena to a community when you lose it all of a sudden’

Technical Safety BC releases Port Alberni ammonia leak report

Arena patron reported leak to TSBC two days after first detected, says report

Friends and family mourn Port Alberni woman struck by SUV on Third Avenue

Third Avenue was dark and rainy at the time of the accident

John Howitt Elementary students celebrate their favourite Christmas movies

Port Alberni students show their musical talent in “Christmas at the Movies” concert

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

While he does not plan to stop talking about values entirely, Trudeau wants to focus on ‘concrete things’

UPDATE: RCMP say boy safe after Amber Alert issued in west-central Alberta

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Car crashes, splashes into ditch along the highway in Nanaimo

Police, ambulance and fire crews respond to incident at about 1:15 p.m. Friday

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Most Read