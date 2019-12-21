Port Alberni’s Toy Run members deliver food, toys to help those affected by forestry strike

With a number of forestry families struggling to make ends meet during the holiday season, the Port Alberni Toy Run has stepped up with a pair of donations.

Toy Run volunteers were at the Salvation Army on Wednesday, Dec. 10 to deliver $1,000 in food. This food, purchased from Quality Foods, will help fill the Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers.

Volunteers also stopped by the Blue Marlin Inn to drop off two giant bags of toys and stuffed animals. A toy drive was set up at the Blue Marlin Inn for families struggling through forestry sector difficulties this Christmas. With some donations of toys and books, Mag’s 99 has been serving as a temporary “shop” for parents to pick up gifts for their family.

“It’s been going quite well,” said Sharelle Wittal of the Blue Marlin Inn.

A Western Forest Products (WFP) press release states that the latest talks to create a new collective agreement between WFP and the United Steelworkers 1-1937 have stalled. Workers have been on strike since July 1.

Other toys, collected by bikers during the annual Toy Run, will be delivered to first responders, the Transition House and local churches, as well as to various parks and recreation programs in Port Alberni.



