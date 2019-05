Port Alberni’s West Coast Rangers hosted their Black Powder Rendezvous over May Long Weekend.

The annual three-day campout features historical re-enactment using 19th-century firearms, costumes and outdoor skills.

The West Coast Rangers Black Powder Club was formed in 1978 and holds annual events, with visitors travelling from across the Island to take part.

A Women’s Pioneer Weekend Workshop is scheduled to take place July 12-14 this year.

Cameron Cross, 12, of Parksville, was among several younger participants dressed for the period. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO