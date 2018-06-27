Port Alberni’s wide uptown road hosts Canada Day parade, Tri-Conic 10K race

The Canada Day Parade and Tri-Conic Challenge 10K race will both return to Third Avenue in Port Alberni’s Uptown area on July 1.

Last year, the Canada Day committee said moving the parade to Third Avenue was a onetime affair, and the event would move back to 10th Avenue after 2017. Committee spokesperson Pam Craig smiles when reminded of this.

“It was popular with people,” she said.

“In order to support the Tri-Conic 10K run, the committee thought it would be best to do it down there.”

Both the parade and the race will kick off at 10 a.m.—the race from the Port Alberni Train Station, and the parade from the parking lot at Catalyst Paper. They will both follow Third Avenue, on opposite sides of the street and in opposite directions, so spectators can cheer on the racers as they go by before watching floats and other groups in the parade.

“We’re very fortunate we have such a wide road that we can do that,” Craig said.

The run will end at McLean Mill, with a party and activities for the racers and spectators at the finish line.

The parade will pause on Stamp Avenue to let the train go by. The parade will turn up Dunbar just past Smitty’s and end at Second Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Festivities then move to Harbour Quay—which will be closed to vehicle traffic—for a flag raising, kids’ activities, live music, crafters and vendors and food options until 3:30 or 4 p.m.

Roads uptown will close at 9:30 a.m. from Athol and Third Avenue to Stamp Avenue and Roger Street and re-open at noon.

There won’t be fireworks this year, Craig said. Last year the Canada Day committee received a federal Canada 150 grant and three business donations to put on the special fireworks display.