Spectators watch the 2017 Canada Day parade along Third Avenue in Port Alberni. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Port Alberni’s wide uptown road hosts Canada Day parade, Tri-Conic 10K race

Party afterwards at Harbour Quay and McLean Mill

The Canada Day Parade and Tri-Conic Challenge 10K race will both return to Third Avenue in Port Alberni’s Uptown area on July 1.

Last year, the Canada Day committee said moving the parade to Third Avenue was a onetime affair, and the event would move back to 10th Avenue after 2017. Committee spokesperson Pam Craig smiles when reminded of this.

“It was popular with people,” she said.

“In order to support the Tri-Conic 10K run, the committee thought it would be best to do it down there.”

Both the parade and the race will kick off at 10 a.m.—the race from the Port Alberni Train Station, and the parade from the parking lot at Catalyst Paper. They will both follow Third Avenue, on opposite sides of the street and in opposite directions, so spectators can cheer on the racers as they go by before watching floats and other groups in the parade.

“We’re very fortunate we have such a wide road that we can do that,” Craig said.

The run will end at McLean Mill, with a party and activities for the racers and spectators at the finish line.

The parade will pause on Stamp Avenue to let the train go by. The parade will turn up Dunbar just past Smitty’s and end at Second Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Festivities then move to Harbour Quay—which will be closed to vehicle traffic—for a flag raising, kids’ activities, live music, crafters and vendors and food options until 3:30 or 4 p.m.

Roads uptown will close at 9:30 a.m. from Athol and Third Avenue to Stamp Avenue and Roger Street and re-open at noon.

There won’t be fireworks this year, Craig said. Last year the Canada Day committee received a federal Canada 150 grant and three business donations to put on the special fireworks display.

Previous story
North Island College remembers former president, Dr. Lou Dryden
Next story
VALLEY SENIORS: Audrey Erickson known for her volunteer work

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Audrey Erickson known for her volunteer work

Port Alberni resident has made a home for herself at Heritage Place

Port Alberni’s wide uptown road hosts Canada Day parade, Tri-Conic 10K race

Party afterwards at Harbour Quay and McLean Mill

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Twins share love of school, memories as Alberni high school grad MCs

Jordan and Zackary Schneider will dually host graduation ceremonies

Alberni high school valedictorian aims to represent all graduates

Josephine Granneman will be representing her fellow graduates at ADSS

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

B.C. woman walks in on masked man robbing her Nanaimo home

RCMP seek information on suspect of break-and-enter on Vancouver Island

Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

COLUMN: B.C. mayor takes on Trump

Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman calls statements Trump disturbing

Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Four-time champions lost to South Korea 2-0 Wednesday

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

CONTAGION: Drug resistance takes devastating human toll

About 60,000 infants in India die annually from sepsis caused by antimicrobial-resistant infections

Most Read