Prom on Wheels helps Port Alberni grads roll out of final year of high school

A member of the Young Life Prom on Wheels team prepares to crown ADSS Class of 2020 graduate Morgan Schoen as ‘prom queen’ during a drive-by grad party in Port Alberni on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Twenty grads signed up to have the mini-party come to their homes. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A member of the Young Life Prom on Wheels team prepares to crown ADSS Class of 2020 graduate Morgan Schoen as ‘prom queen’ during a drive-by grad party in Port Alberni on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Twenty grads signed up to have the mini-party come to their homes. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Aaron McKitrick of Young Life congratulates Alberni District Secondary School graduate Morgan Schoen during a mini-prom celebration at the end of Schoen’s driveway. The Prom on Wheels was cooked up to bring a party to each grad who signed up. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
The Prom on Wheels crew arrived in two trucks and two cars filled with photographers, a videographer, cheering section and MC, all courtesy of Port Alberni’s Young Life youth group. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Morgan Schoen poses for a photo with her older sister under a ‘Prom Queen’ banner courtesy of Young Life, which brought a Prom on Wheels celebration to Schoen’s driveway. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

When prom and graduation ceremonies were cancelled in Port Alberni due to COVID-19 restrictions, a youth organization decided to bring prom to grads.

Prom on Wheels spent Sunday, June 28, 2020 driving from house to house and holding a mini-prom for any Class of 2020 grad who signed up.

“We started at noon,” said organizer Aaron McKitrick of Young Life. “We were up nice and early getting everything set up. It’s been amazing. The community came together and it’s been so cool seeing it all come together.”

Prom on Wheels comprised two pickup trucks—one with McKitrick on the back acting as MC, with a microphone and loudspeaker—and two cars filled with cheerleaders, photographers and a videographers. Once arriving at a graduate’s home, a “prom queen” or “prom king” banner was unfurled, flowers were given to prom queens, and the grad was crowned. Official photos were taken and uploaded for grads and their families to access.

Grads could reserve two songs to be played during their stop, then they had a chance to make a speech before the party packed up and moved on to the next house.

READ: Prom on Wheels brings party to Alberni graduates

Approximately 20 grads signed up for the rolling party, including Morgan Schoen. “It felt really cool,” Schoen said once the vehicles had moved on. “You’re not usually able to have a prom (this year), especially with a pandemic is happening.

“It was really sweet for them to do, especially for kids that don’t really have anything else to do. I think it was awesome and sweet.”

Young Life will have an end-of-the-year party on Sunday, July 5. For more information, contact McKitrick at 250-808-8533 or by e-mail at amckitrick@younglife.ca.

Graduation 2020Port AlberniYoung Canadians

