Prom on Wheels helps Port Alberni grads roll out of final year of high school

When prom and graduation ceremonies were cancelled in Port Alberni due to COVID-19 restrictions, a youth organization decided to bring prom to grads.

Prom on Wheels spent Sunday, June 28, 2020 driving from house to house and holding a mini-prom for any Class of 2020 grad who signed up.

“We started at noon,” said organizer Aaron McKitrick of Young Life. “We were up nice and early getting everything set up. It’s been amazing. The community came together and it’s been so cool seeing it all come together.”

Prom on Wheels comprised two pickup trucks—one with McKitrick on the back acting as MC, with a microphone and loudspeaker—and two cars filled with cheerleaders, photographers and a videographers. Once arriving at a graduate’s home, a “prom queen” or “prom king” banner was unfurled, flowers were given to prom queens, and the grad was crowned. Official photos were taken and uploaded for grads and their families to access.

Grads could reserve two songs to be played during their stop, then they had a chance to make a speech before the party packed up and moved on to the next house.

Approximately 20 grads signed up for the rolling party, including Morgan Schoen. “It felt really cool,” Schoen said once the vehicles had moved on. “You’re not usually able to have a prom (this year), especially with a pandemic is happening.

“It was really sweet for them to do, especially for kids that don’t really have anything else to do. I think it was awesome and sweet.”

Young Life will have an end-of-the-year party on Sunday, July 5. For more information, contact McKitrick at 250-808-8533 or by e-mail at amckitrick@younglife.ca.

