Qualicum Beach Family History Society talks McLean Mill

McLean Mill National Historic Site volunteer DeWayne Parfitt will give a talk on the mill this Wednesday, Nov. 4 to the Qualicum Beach Family History Society. The presentation will take place virtually at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Parfitt will talk about the historic sawmill, located on the outskirts of Port Alberni, and its connection to the Alberni Pacific Railway. McLean Mill is one of the only historic sawmills still intact in western Canada; it opened to the public as a national historic site in 2000.

The presentation will be available to QBFHS members as well as anyone from Parksville, Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni. Anyone not a member of the QBFHS who would like to listen in may email QBFHSociety@gmail.com and request the Zoom link.

