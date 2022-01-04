Marie Swain, Marian Anaka, Clare Cauduro, Erica Schubart and Rosemary Ronalds of the Saturday Morning Quilters made a donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Marie Swain, Marian Anaka, Clare Cauduro, Erica Schubart and Rosemary Ronalds of the Saturday Morning Quilters made a donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Quilters make warm donation to women’s recovery house in Port Alberni

Recovery house recently opened at Port Alberni Shelter Society’s farm

A group of quilters made a warm donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society (PASS).

The Shelter Society recently received a donation of several quilts from the Saturday Morning Quilters Group. Kristine Douthwright, deputy director of the PASS, said these quilts will go towards the women’s recovery house that recently opened at the Shelter Farm.

The province of B.C. recently announced a grant of more than $13 million over three years for substance abuse and recovery beds in communities around the province. The province teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to award the funding, and the Port Alberni Shelter Society received six of these beds.

“Our aim is to reduce barriers for women that are in recovery by offering a home-like setting in the Alberni Valley,” said Douthwright.

The recovery house includes educational opportunties in partnership with North Island College, as well as employment opportunities in partnership with INEO employment.

Port Alberni

Previous story
Ultimate Fishing Town makes donation towards salmon enhancement in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Marie Swain, Marian Anaka, Clare Cauduro, Erica Schubart and Rosemary Ronalds of the Saturday Morning Quilters made a donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Quilters make warm donation to women’s recovery house in Port Alberni

Highway 4 will be closed near McCoy Lake Road on Jan. 4, 2022. (SCREENSHOT)
UPDATE: Highway 4 re-opens west of Port Alberni

Once again, the privately owned James Island topped the list of highest assessed properties in the Vancouver Island region, according to data from BC Assessment, reflecting market value as of July 1, 2021. Its value stood at $54.7 million. (Sotheby’s International Realty photo)
Property assessments up more than 40 per cent in some Vancouver Island communities

A “Stop Work” order was placed outside of the Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni in April 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni councillor apologizes for unpermitted renovations