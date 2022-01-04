Quilters make warm donation to women’s recovery house in Port Alberni

Marie Swain, Marian Anaka, Clare Cauduro, Erica Schubart and Rosemary Ronalds of the Saturday Morning Quilters made a donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A group of quilters made a warm donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society (PASS).

The Shelter Society recently received a donation of several quilts from the Saturday Morning Quilters Group. Kristine Douthwright, deputy director of the PASS, said these quilts will go towards the women’s recovery house that recently opened at the Shelter Farm.

The province of B.C. recently announced a grant of more than $13 million over three years for substance abuse and recovery beds in communities around the province. The province teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to award the funding, and the Port Alberni Shelter Society received six of these beds.

“Our aim is to reduce barriers for women that are in recovery by offering a home-like setting in the Alberni Valley,” said Douthwright.

The recovery house includes educational opportunties in partnership with North Island College, as well as employment opportunities in partnership with INEO employment.

