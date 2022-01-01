Volunteers with Quu’asa, Teechuktl, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and other organizations prepare to deliver meals with the annual Feed the People event. (JUDITH MINORGAN PHOTO)

Volunteers with Quu’asa, Teechuktl, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and other organizations prepare to deliver meals with the annual Feed the People event. (JUDITH MINORGAN PHOTO)

Quu’asa feeds the people in Port Alberni

Many bellies were full following the annual Feed the People food drive, which happened this year on Dec. 10.

Feed the People is one of several outreach initiatives overseen by Quu’asa, a Nuu-chah-nulth cultural and mental health program, designed to ensure vulnerable First Nations people have enough to eat.

Feed the People started a number of years ago after one of the Quu’asa cultural workers suggested it. That person has passed on, but their legacy remains in the annual initiative.

“We had to be creative this year,” Quu’asa co-ordinator John Gomez said. There were 450 boxed lunches served and delivered by a team of volunteers from Quu’asa, Teechuktl Mental Health, Port Alberni RCMP, the City of Port Alberni, Alberni Valley Bulldogs BCHL team and others.

“It was a great success.”

