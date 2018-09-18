Marilyn Gibson, right, congratulates learners from Literacy Alberni on their milestones during a Coffee Celebration. She started the gatherings seven years ago as a way for learners to become more comfortable with practicing their English. SUBMITTED PHOTO

RAISE A READER 2018: Learning over coffee

Seven years later, Coffee Celebrations at Literacy Alberni are an institution

On the first Friday of each month from October to June, Literacy Alberni Society’s ESL instructor Marilyn Gibson hosts a “Coffee Celebration” for our learners and volunteers at the Literacy Alberni Learning Centre. in the Jericho Road Church building on Tebo Avenue. We enjoy coffee and snacks and catch up on news and life events.

“It all started because many years ago, a learner had shared that she had no family here and no one to celebrate her birthday with her. Can you imagine the isolation of moving to a new country on your own?” asks Marilyn.

As our region’s welcoming centre for newcomers to Canada, Literacy Alberni Society provides community connections, and sometimes that begins with one compassionate person stepping in to be a friend.

At the first Coffee Celebration, Marilyn brought homemade muffins and put on a fresh pot of coffee in our lounge. Many learners attended, and everyone enjoyed having time to socialize and celebrate together outside of the classroom, yet secure in the safe space we provide. Seven years later, the celebration continues.

We’ve celebrated new babies (new Canadians!), birthdays, driver’s license acquisition and new jobs. In the past year, four of our learners’ families have purchased new homes in Port Alberni and they’re here to stay. Many juggle work, family responsibilities and English language studies, so having a monthly catch up keeps everyone connected and we’re able to provide encouragement in the pursuit of their settlement and citizenship goals, while having a few hours to further practice their conversational English skills.

“One of the things I love about our Coffee Celebration is we get to see the impacts that shared learning have on creating a family vibe at our Learning Centre. We don’t just learn together, we learn from each other and having a monthly opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments in our lives shapes the supportive learning environment that you feel when you participate in any of our services,” says Graham Hughes, Literacy Alberni’s executive director.

Changes have happened over the years. We’ve moved our celebrations to a bigger space and now the learners prepare food to bring to the “Coffee Celebrations,” with Marilyn’s Wednesday afternoon cooking class often bringing baked goods to share.

Tutors, volunteers, staff and guests from the community are all welcome to attend. It’s a great way for people who are curious about our services to explore the many different opportunities to volunteer or find out about what we offer to the community.

Every month is different, but one thing remains the same. If you come to a Coffee Celebration at Literacy Alberni, you will be met with open arms, offered delicious food from cultures around the world, meet incredible people, and feel at home here in our Welcoming Centre. Our next Coffee Celebration takes place on Friday, Oct. 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Jericho Road Church lounge.

Literacy Alberni Learning Centre is located in the Jericho Road Church building on Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni.

 

Marilyn Gibson, left, of Literacy Alberni Society greets a learner’s daughter during a Coffee Celebration earlier this year. SUBMITTED PHOTO

