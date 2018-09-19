RAISE A READER 2018: Pyjamas and books: kids deserve both

Kids from the Fresh Steps program in Port Alberni promote the “Pyjamas and Books” program that Fresh Steps and Literacy Alberni Society have initiated. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

JANIS JOSEPH

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Did you know that some children have no idea what pyjamas are? Fresh Steps and Literacy Alberni Society both intend to change that story.

Traditionally, many children wake on Christmas morning wearing their new pyjamas, and it is our hope to embrace our community’s children in warm, cosy pyjamas as well. Do you have a favourite children’s book that brings you joy even today, or have a favourite book that you read with your children or grandchildren? We are asking families, schools, organizations and agencies to donate pyjamas and age appropriate books for children aged infant to 13 years, so that they too can be embraced in the gift of reading and being read to, as well as creating memories.

We have vulnerable community members who may need to flee in the night with their children and the clothes on their backs. To arrive in a safe environment and have pyjamas and a book for their children will give comfort and acceptance to a world full of chaos and uncertainty.

Our hope is to target families in need with dignity and grace, letting them know that they are not alone, and that they have not been forgotten.

We also have community members who have fallen on their luck, and need support to lift their souls back up again. Fresh Steps and Literacy Alberni Society care about all of our community members, and vow to support in as small or as large a capacity as possible.

We believe that we all walk the earth as one, and any good we can give in the time that we are gifted, we will do with grace and passion.

Donations may be dropped off at: Fresh Steps (4457 Gertrude St.) or at Literacy Alberni Society (5100 Tebo Ave.). For more information contact Janis at 250-731-8281 or Graham and Janet at 250-723-7323.

•••

“Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as you’ve ever imagined.”

— Dr. Seuss