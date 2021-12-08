RBC, Coulson Group celebrate season with Trees of Hope Dec. 10

Several non-profit organizations from the Alberni Valley are vying for a charitable donation through the Trees of Hope campaign in the Coulson building on Third Avenue. The public can vote using a QR code in every window, or in person at RBC or the Coulson Group building on Cherry Creek Road. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The windows at the Coulson Ice Blast building on Third Avenue will light up this Friday, Dec. 10 with the Trees of Hope.

From 5:30–7:30 p.m. the public is invited to view the lit up windows, enjoy Christmas music and vote on their favourite tree. Coulson Group and RBC are collaborating on this fundraising event, the second such collaboration this year.

The first was for Windows of Hope, where non-profit organizations created exhibits in the windows displaying what the organizations stand for. Port Alberni Association for Community Living was voted the best window display and earned $500 donated by RBC.

This second instalment is called Trees of Hope. Organizations created a Christmas-themed window using a tree as a focal point. “It is just an amazing cause,” said Leona Horvath, branch manager at RBC. “My intent in doing this program is to get more people to come to Third Avenue” while giving charities an opportunity to showcase their respective causes.

Organizations participating this time are: Ty Watson House/ Port Alberni Hospice; Port Alberni Community Action Team (CAT); Port Alberni Association for Community Living (PAACL); Salvation Army; Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS); Port Alberni Family Guidance Association; Literacy Alberni Society; RBC; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 (Port Alberni); SPCA—Alberni-Clayoquot branch; Mid-Island Kidney Association (MIKA).

Representatives from each organization will be on hand at the festivities Friday, Dec. 10, Horvath said. Employees from RBC already made one donation: they transported a truck load of food and pet toys to the SPCA on Saturday, Dec. 4 for their Animeals program. The SPCA will be holding a pet food drive on Friday.

The Salvation Army will have a kettle on site for their kettle campaign and will also be collecting food for humans.

A trio from Alberni District Secondary School’s music program will play Christmas music during the affair, and Santa Claus will make an appearance too.

He will be walking through the crowd, and children are encouraged to stop and talk with him; he will also pose for photos.

Members of the public may vote for their favourite window using a QR code on a poster in a corner of each window. Votes may also be cast at RBC and the Coulson Group office at Chances RimRock (4890 Cherry Creek Rd.) until Dec. 31. The winning window will earn that organization a $500 donation from RBC, Horvath said.

