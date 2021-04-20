RBC in Port Alberni raises funds for homelessness

The RBC Foundation in Port Alberni is helping out with the city’s homelessness population thanks to a recent donation.

Members of RBC Royal Bank Mena Rai, Eric Matheson and Leona Horvath on April 1 donated $5,000 to the Bread of Life, which operates a soup kitchen and warming centre for people in homelessness.

Rai’s nieces and nephews accompanied the group as they made the donation to BOL board member Michael Ramsay, who is also a captain with the Salvation Army. The Rai family participates en masse in fundraising events.

