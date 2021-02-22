Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

North Island College (NIC) will once again be holding a virtual graduation for students in 2021.

In a press release, NIC said the decision to hold a virtual celebration this year was made due to the likelihood that physical distancing restrictions will still be in place in June.

The event will be an expansion of last year’s virtual grad, with opportunities for students to have their photo taken in their cap and gown.

The virtual graduation will include an opportunity for students to come to their local campus and have their photo taken in grad regalia. The opportunity will be open for students who graduated in both 2020 and 2021. The photos will be compiled into a slideshow and posted on the college’s website.

“We heard from our graduates through a survey last year that one of the parts of graduation they would miss the most was the opportunity to have a photo taken in their cap and gown,” said Kathleen Kuhnert, associate vice president, student services and registrar. “We have created a safety plan that will allow students to come to campus to have a professional photo taken, and they’ll get to keep their regalia.”

Students unable to come to campus can also submit a photo to be included in the slideshow. Specifications for the photo are available on the NIC graduation website.

“We know a virtual grad can’t replace the feeling of walking across the stage as friends and family cheer you on, but we hope this option will allow our grads to pause to celebrate their incredible accomplishments,” said Kuhnert. “Completing your education can be challenging at the best of times. The strength and resilience we’ve seen from our students over the past year has been inspiring. We’re honoured to be part of that journey and look forward to celebrating with them.”

Registration for the virtual graduation is open from now until April 30 through www.nic.bc.ca.

