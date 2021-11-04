REMEMBRANCE DAY 2021: Legion flag raised at Port Alberni City Hall

Flag will remain at half-mast out of respect to residential school survivors

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 joined Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions in raising the annual Remembrance Day flag at city hall Nov. 1, 2021.

Legion Br. No. 293 president Al Mooney presented the flag to Minions at the flag poles in front of city hall on Argyle Street. Chief administrative officer Tim Pley was also on hand for the ceremony.

The Remembrance Day flag was raised to the top of the flag pole and then lowered to half-mast, where it will remain out of respect for residential school survivors and the ongoing discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential school sites. This is in alignment with federal government flag protocol.

The Legion’s colour party consisted of Al Mooney, Bill Groeneveld, Tim Murphy, Bruce Proudfoot, Connie Richardson, Ron Simpson, Gary Spooner and Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan.

Remembrance Day

Roy Buchanan, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 Sergeant at Arms leads the colour party away from Port Alberni City Hall after the Legion flag is raised. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)