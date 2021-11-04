Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 colour party members Connie Richardson, Bruce Proudfoot, Gary Spooner, Bill Groeneveld, Tim Murphy and Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan stand in front of Port Alberni City Hall for the Nov. 1, 2021 raising of the Remembrance Day flag. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 293 colour party members Connie Richardson, Bruce Proudfoot, Gary Spooner, Bill Groeneveld, Tim Murphy and Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan stand in front of Port Alberni City Hall for the Nov. 1, 2021 raising of the Remembrance Day flag. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

REMEMBRANCE DAY 2021: Legion flag raised at Port Alberni City Hall

Flag will remain at half-mast out of respect to residential school survivors

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 joined Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions in raising the annual Remembrance Day flag at city hall Nov. 1, 2021.

Legion Br. No. 293 president Al Mooney presented the flag to Minions at the flag poles in front of city hall on Argyle Street. Chief administrative officer Tim Pley was also on hand for the ceremony.

The Remembrance Day flag was raised to the top of the flag pole and then lowered to half-mast, where it will remain out of respect for residential school survivors and the ongoing discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential school sites. This is in alignment with federal government flag protocol.

The Legion’s colour party consisted of Al Mooney, Bill Groeneveld, Tim Murphy, Bruce Proudfoot, Connie Richardson, Ron Simpson, Gary Spooner and Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan.

Remembrance Day

 

Roy Buchanan, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 Sergeant at Arms leads the colour party away from Port Alberni City Hall after the Legion flag is raised. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Roy Buchanan, Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 Sergeant at Arms leads the colour party away from Port Alberni City Hall after the Legion flag is raised. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 colour party members Tim Murphy, from left, Bill Groeneveld, Gary Spooner, Bruce Proudfoot and Connie Richardson make their way to Port Alberni City Hall from the cenotaph located around the corner. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 colour party members Tim Murphy, from left, Bill Groeneveld, Gary Spooner, Bruce Proudfoot and Connie Richardson make their way to Port Alberni City Hall from the cenotaph located around the corner. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Previous story
CP Holiday Train goes virtual again for 2021, no stops in B.C. or Alberta

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions holds one side of the Royal Canadian Legion flag while Legion Br. 293 president Al Mooney holds the other, prior to raising the flag at city hall on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
REMEMBRANCE DAY 2021: Legion flag raised at Port Alberni City Hall

Wolfgang Zimmermann, president of Pacific Coast University of Workplace Health Sciences, introduces one of the speakers during a virtual convocation ceremony for graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program. (SCREENSHOT)
Second class graduates from Pacific Coast University in Port Alberni

Mistletoe Market begins at the Rollin Art Centre on Nov. 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Artists and crafters invited to join Mistletoe Market

Kayla Garcia walks her dogs daily at Dry Creek Park, and says she finds drug paraphernalia and other garbage in the park every day. She is concerned pop-up warming centres will add to the problem. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Warming centres cause some concern for neighbours in Port Alberni