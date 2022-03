Easton Taylor breaks open a rock to discover a prize at the Rock and Gem Show at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Hunter and Rowan McLachlan make some rock-themed crafts at the kids table during the annual Rock and Gem Show at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Russell Ball of Comox Valley Fossil Adventures examines a fossil at his table during Day One of the Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Show on March 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Rock and Gem Club brought their annual Rock and Gem Show to the Alberni Athletic Hall last weekend.

The event took place in 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, but was cancelled in 2021. The Rock and Gem Club instead held several outdoor events during the pandemic.

The show brings displays and vendors to Port Alberni from across Vancouver Island and the province. It also included a kids’ activity corner.

GemstonesPort Alberni