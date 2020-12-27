Firefighters Rob Favel, left, from Beaver Creek VFD, Wendy Stander from Sproat Lake VFD and Lt. Ryan Devries from Cherry Creek VFD accept 75 teddy bears from Port Alberni Toy Run members Robin Klatt, second from left, and Greg Philpott, second from right. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Firefighters Rob Favel, left, from Beaver Creek VFD, Wendy Stander from Sproat Lake VFD and Lt. Ryan Devries from Cherry Creek VFD accept 75 teddy bears from Port Alberni Toy Run members Robin Klatt, second from left, and Greg Philpott, second from right. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Rural fire departments receive Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears

Bears were purchased and donated back by supporters

A teddy bear soothes anxiety in all sorts of situations—just ask members of the Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake volunteer fire departments.

All three rural departments received a donation of teddy bears from the Port Alberni Toy Run on Dec. 15; the bears will be kept in emergency vehicles to be handed out to children who may find themselves in scary situations.

“If there are children involved in stressful situations, whether it be a motor vehicle incident or fire, we’ll give them the bears to make them smile,” said Wendy Stander from Sproat Lake VFD.

Each volunteer fire department received a bag of 25 bears.

“It makes a big difference to a little kid that’s scared,” said Rob Favel from Beaver Creek VFD.

Toy Run executive came up with the idea to sell the bears when they knew the 2020 Toy Run was going to be adversely affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Volunteers sewed tiny masks on hundreds of bears to give them a 2020 personality.

All the bears donated to rural fire departments have been purchased and donated back to the Toy Run, executive member Robin Klatt said.

Bears have already been distributed to paramedics with BC Ambulance and to the Port Alberni Fire Department.

Toy Run bears are still available for $20 each at Buy-Low Foods on Johnston Road, Camille’s Hair and Beauty Salon on Angus Street and Double R Meats on Third Avenue in Port Alberni, and Weaver’s Leather on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, which has already sold 100 bears and asked for 30 more.

“They make perfect stocking stuffers and they’re timely too,” Toy Run chair Dave Wiwchar said.

Teddy bear sales have helped the Toy Run make the same amount of profit it does when a full event weekend runs, “so we’ll be able to make the same donations we usually do,” Wiwchar added.

Although events such as First Night aren’t happening, Wiwchar said the Toy Run will still be contributing to the City of Port Alberni’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage programs “as soon as they get the green light to continue.”

The teddy bear program was so popular this year that they hope to continue in future years, Klatt said. The 2020 bears have miniature hand-sewn masks to commemorate the coronavirus pandemic.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A LOOK BACK: Christmas in the Alberni Valley

Just Posted

Firefighters Rob Favel, left, from Beaver Creek VFD, Wendy Stander from Sproat Lake VFD and Lt. Ryan Devries from Cherry Creek VFD accept 75 teddy bears from Port Alberni Toy Run members Robin Klatt, second from left, and Greg Philpott, second from right. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Rural fire departments receive Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears

Bears were purchased and donated back by supporters

Black Press Media's 2020 photos of the year.
Black Press Media’s best photos of 2020

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Hilda and Mike Hanson of Port Alberni, their four children and an unnamed guest pose for a family Christmas photo circa 1960s. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN03253 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Christmas in the Alberni Valley

Take a peek into history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a second farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
COVID-19 has made its way to second B.C. mink farm, no workers sick

Twenty-three animals died between Dec. 19 and 23

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

News Bulletin file photo
Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

People walk through the snow in the village of Blue Mountain Ski Resort in The Blue Mountains, Ont., on the first day of a provincial lockdown amid a 12-day trend of over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

First time the more contagious strain detected in Canada

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Most Read