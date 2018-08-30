Brickhouse plays the Salmon Fest mainstage on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. SUBMITTED PHOTO

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

From the Beatles to the Eagles, and the Tragically Hip

Entertainment at the 47th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival is all about tributes this year.

While the karaoke competition and music from Alberni Teens Can Rock will be mainstays of the festival during daylight hours, the party on Friday, Aug. 31 kicks off with Get Back—a Beatles Tribute and From the Hip (a nod to The Tragically Hip). The mainstage will be located at Tyee Landing on Port Alberni’s waterfront at Fisherman’s Harbour.

Saturday, Sept. 1’s headliner is Eagle Eyes, giving tribute to The Eagles—one of the most legendary rock and roll bands in the United States. The four members of Eagle Eyes—Jack Gunderson, Jason Dunajski, Greg Murray and Ray Harvey—have more than 120 years of combined experience as professional touring musicians.

A common personal love for the Eagles is what fuels their passion, and their dedication to play the vast catalogue the original Eagles have amassed in their career.

Crowds will pay a tribute of a different kind when Port Alberni favourite Brickhouse hits the stage from 8–11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Brickhouse is one of the most uniquely “Vancouver” music experiences and unofficially, seeing Brickhouse Live is one of the Top 10 coolest things one can do. With their brand of original, funky tracks and cleverly covered classic R&B tunes, Brickhouse blends classic and modern (Blue Funk) with ease and makes hearing and seeing Brickhouse an addictive experience.

With a list of original material that rivals the number of keys on a full-sized piano, Brickhouse delivers a message that attracts the young at heart. With more than 200 shows a year, it’s no wonder fans choose the set list before the band does.

Dave Rutherford, music director for Salmon Fest, will host an after-party with Brickhouse at The Rainbow Room, 3752 Fourth Ave., on Saturday, Sept. 1. Tickets cost $20 at the door, which opens at 9 p.m. For more information, call 250-730-1967.

Monday’s entertainment features big sound from small groups. Big Pacific, comprised of Roly Sandoval, Gavin Nixon, Nick Dokter and Sig Schnellert, wears its influences proudly.

Listeners will recognize a gamut of 1970s music, from Cream to Little Feat and Huey Lewis and the News, in their guitar-driven, blues-based classic rock.

Easy Street, from the Comox Valley, has been called “one of the most entertaining two-piece bands in the Valley. They play it all: from Bon Jovi like you’ve never heard before, to one-hit wonders you might never hear again (Terry Farrell, Comox Valley Record).” Veteran musicians Annie Handley and Dave Devindisch comprise Easy Street, and they will alternate Monday’s entertainment prior to the festival’s conclusion.

The complete music lineup for Salmon Fest:

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

6–7 p.m. Get Back (Beatles Tribute)

7–7:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies

7:15–8 p.m. Get Back (Beatles Tribute)

8:30–11 p.m. From the Hip (Tragically Hip Tribute)

9:30ish Quality Foods Festival of Light fireworks

(best seen from Tyee Landing)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

1–4:30 p.m. Karaoke competition

5–6 p.m. Stranger Than Fiction

6:30–7:30 p.m. BB & the Blues Busters

8–10:30 p.m. Eagle Eyes (Eagles Tribute)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 2

2–4:30 p.m. Karaoke Finals

5–6 p.m. Sturdy Lemmon

6:30–7:30 p.m. Diamond Dog

8–11 p.m. Brickhouse

MONDAY, SEPT. 3

12–12:45 p.m. Easy Street

1–1:45 p.m. Big Pacific

2–2:45 p.m. Easy Street

3–3:45 p.m. Big Pacific

4 p.m. Closing ceremonies and awards

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

