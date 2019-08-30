SALMON FEST 2019: Stage will be jampacked with entertainment all weekend

There is something for everyone when it comes to music at Salmon Festival this year. Ten different performers and bands will take the stage at Tyee Landing from Friday night right through to Monday afternoon.

Friday evening kicks off Salmon Festival with local performers Dan McMillan & Kerri Shannon. Dan and Kerri are both born and raised in Port Alberni. McMillan is a singer/ songwriter whose genuine musical style, warm vocals and honest lyrics have made him a leading voice in the Vancouver Island music scene. Kerri Shannon rose to local fame in her performance as Patsy Cline at the Capitol Theatre in 2015. Her style is influenced by her musical family that played everything from Linda Ronstadt to Led Zeppelin.

Cotton Mouth Jones is bringing southern rock over The Hump from Parksville Friday night. Cottonmouth Jones has been bringin’ their unique southern sound to the Island for 15 years, mixing originals and classic rock.

Party band Goatboys will follow Cottonmouth Jones and get the crowd ready for the fireworks with music that includes bluegrass, rock, folk, dance, reggae and even a bit of punk. The Goatboys have been packing dance floors since 2006, performing more than 1,000 shows coast to coast.

If you want to keep partying, Goatboys will perform two more sets at the Rainbow Room on Fourth Avenue after the fireworks.

The Joe Cocker Experience will headline Saturday night, starting at 7:30 p.m., in a tribute that is all Cocker. Lead singer Danny Bee recreates Joe Cocker’s voice and the eight-member band backing him up recreates the sound that Cocker used on his last tour in 2013.

Well-known Cocker songs like “With a Little Help From My Friends”, “Leave Your Hat On”, “The Letter” to name a few, are included in the line along with songs from his latest album “Fire it Up”—which shares the name of his last tour.

With a sense of urgency to work out the small details, The Joe Cocker Experience is everything you would expect from a live performance from the great Joe Cocker. In addition to bass, drums, and guitar, the band has a horn section, uses two keyboard players, and two female vocalists who are lead singers in their own right.

Warming up the crowd for Cocker Saturday night is local favourite Cruze Control, with popular party music that always gets people up dancing.

A tribute to another iconic singer takes the stage Sunday night as Bobby Bruce and the Solitary Band bring the songs and entertainment of Neil Diamond to the stage.

Nearly Neil is an entirely live musical tribute to Neil Diamond. Everyone on stage is performing live and there are no pre-recorded additions. Bobby is singing live, he is not lip syncing nor is he singing along with a Neil Diamond recording.

Based out of Vancouver, Nearly Neil has toured extensively in Australia, Malaysia, Europe and of course in North America.

Rebel Heart will warm up the Neil Diamond fans on Sunday evening with their own blend of music that is self-described as just a little bit John Mellencamp, a little Steve Earl and a little Tragically Hip, with the ghost of Tom Petty and Tom Waits in the air.

“Loud, a bit proud, damn well unrepentant,” says the group of their music.

The four-piece band includes an eclectic group of instruments from traditional bass, keys and strings to harmonicas and cowbells. The group proudly hails from the Independent Republic of Vancouver Island.

The afternoon stage will be held by Stranger Than Fiction and Sturdy Lemmon. Both products of Alberni Teens Can Rock, Stranger Than Fiction and Sturdy Lemmon have each just released new CDs.

Monday the music plays on as the Impalas rock the stage. The four-piece band from Campbell River and Comox Valley have a 17-year history of playing music you know the words to so your feet just can’t keep still!

The Legendary Denny Eddy Show “I’m Nearly Famous” will close out the festival Monday with classic country music, bluegrass, roots, folk, blues and rock.

BC Country Music Association Hall of Famer, entertainer of the year and solo entertainer of the year, Denny Eddy has been entertaining audiences through North America and Mexico for more than 50 years. Denny Eddy constantly delights audiences with his ability to recall songs from most of the major Country Artists of the ‘50s to the ‘80s — and his personal song stories.

Audience participation is always part of his show and his interaction with people both on and off stage is an integral part of his popularity.