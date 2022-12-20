Santa Claus and his sidekick, the Grinch, ride one of the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. trucks during two days of food drives, Dec. 17–18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY BCVFD)
Santa, Grinch team up to help Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. with food drive
Two-day event featured lit-up firetruck driving through the rural community
Firefighters and volunteers with the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosted Santa Claus, the Grinch and some elves over the Dec. 17-18 weekend as part of the fire hall’s annual food drive.
Families were invited to drop by the fire hall with food donations and to chat with Santa before the crew embarked on a tour of the community in a fire truck festooned with Christmas lights and playing carols. The truck went out to different parts of Beaver Creek on both nights.
Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictChristmas
Santa Claus, the Grinch and their trusty elf sidekick were busy in Beaver Creek last weekend, assisting the volunteer fire department with its two-day food drive and light tour of the community. (PHOTO COURTESY BCVFD)
