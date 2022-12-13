Santa pays a visit to Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni

Portal Players Dramatic Society member hinatinyis reads “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to children at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 11. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The Portal Players Dramatic Society had a very special visitor on Dec. 10-11, as Santa himself was at the theatre for photos with families. hinatinyis of the Portal Players also gave a special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and led a sing-along of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

If you missed this presentation, the jolly old elf will be back at the theatre on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. The event starts at 1 p.m. both days. This is a fundraiser for the theatre and entry is by donation.

The Portal Players will also be hosting a “radio-style” reading of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 7:30 p.m. Entry is by donation.

