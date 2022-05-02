Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Science Fair Foundation BC kicked off its biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science, May 1

The Science Fair Foundation BC has kicked off its biggest fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition. The virtual fundraiser is presented by AbCellera.

“We are so excited to get this campaign moving,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC. “It’s great to see so many of BC’s leading tech companies, from our presenting sponsor AbCellera, to Life Sciences BC, to Genome BC, Aspect Biosystems and Standard Fusion forming teams and getting involved.”

Throughout the month of May, corporate and family teams are participating in weekly challenges and virtual workouts, tracking all of their activity and logging the km towards their team’s total. Prizes are awarded for distance traveled and funds raised as well as additional random draws where all participants have a chance to win.

Funds raised will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon. Financial aid for science fair students means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

Sweatin’ for Science also helps make programs like the annual Youth Innovation Showcase possible, where youth with innovations big or small are invited to register for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project. Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open throughout the whole month of May. Participants can join at any time and will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

EducationScience

Comments are closed

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs volunteers if July 1 event is to be successful

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen holds onto the puck, pursued by Grizzlies forward Ellis Rickwood. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name Klassen team captain for 2022-23 season

There were bike riders of all kinds representing the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery in the July 1 parade in 2019. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs volunteers if July 1 event is to be successful

From left to right: Dennis Bill, Kelly Fines, Geena Haiyupis, Larry Ransom and Tyler Boyer debut the Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association’s 20th anniversary logo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse unveils anniversary logo

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, accompanied by Tseshaht First Nation Elected Councillor Nasimius Ed Ross, speaks to the crowd during an opioid dialogue event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Port Alberni Shelter Society on April 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni backs MP’s drug decriminalization bill