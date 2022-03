Event took place on the day before spring

Ezekiel presents his display on ecologically designed urban landscapes during Seedy Saturday in Port Alberni. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday 2022 drew about 350 people under mostly sunny skies to the parking lot at Char’s Landing on Saturday, March 19.

Growers, vendors and seed sellers from Alberni Valley and across the region were overjoyed to see so many smiling faces on the day before spring.

