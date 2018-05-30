Students learn Spanish through the Sunshine Club at Echo Centre. You’re never too old to be a student. SUBMITTED PHOTO

SENIORS: Alberni seniors learn Spanish with Sunshine Club

You’re never too old to be a student

BY ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the News

According to physiological studies, speaking two or more languages is a great asset to the cognitive process. “The brains of bilingual people operate differently than single language speakers, and these differences offer several mental benefits”, says Anne Merrit, a Canadian teacher, writer, and editor.

Here in Port Alberni seniors have the opportunity to benefit from this process as they get back to their books and brush up their skills while learning a new language.

The Sunshine Club offers such an opportunity to its members by having Spanish lessons available at regular weekly sessions. These lessons have been in existence for more than a dozen years.

Spanish has become the second most spoken language with almost half a billion speakers world wide.

“No doubt that people who learn another language keep their brain active. I am at an age where I keep trying to use my brain, so I read, play games in my tablet and do some research in my PC, and now, I am getting back at learning Spanish which keeps me more active mentally,” says Arleen Hoffman. She is one of 15-plus seniors who attend the Spanish sessions and does the coordination of this program on behalf of the Sunshine Club.

Other studies liken the brain to a muscle, because it functions better with exercise. This means that the learning of another language involves memorizing rules and vocabulary which helps strengthen that mental ¨muscle¨. The same studies also suggest that multiple language speakers do better at remembering lists or sequences and are better at observing their surroundings. They are more adept at focusing on relevant information and editing out the irrelevant. “They’re also better at spotting misleading information.”

“I find it interesting to see where Spanish words and English words sometimes share meaning, or mean something quite different. Many languages are rich in colour, subtlety,” says one of the students. “It is also interesting to learn unique phrasing of one language. My favourite is ‘dar a luz’: ‘give the light’, when one gives birth”, she adds.

In addition to the physiological value that the learning of a new language implies, particularly Spanish, there are other practical benefits, such as communication when going on trips beyond our boundaries. As we know, millions of Canadians and Europeans enjoy vacations in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, where over 90 per cent of the population speak this language. Thus, seeking information, speaking and interacting with host people become essential.

“After a trip to Cuba, one of my goals was to learn Spanish,” says another student. “I remember when I was vacationing with my husband I was wanting to express myself with the locals, not only I was trying to look for information about tourism, places of interest, but to learn more about their life and customs. All we did was use hand signals! How frustrating!”

Arleen also says why she decided to learn Spanish: “Years ago, I was working for Western Union in the United States where many customers who called spoke Spanish.

“The company insisted that the customers needed to spell the Spanish words or have someone who spoke English to call. I decided to enroll in a conversational Spanish class being held at the community college. I thought it would help me as well as the customers.

“They were so pleased when I told them I knew the words and they didn’t have to spell them for me. Very polite people.”

The Spanish lessons are held in the basement of Abbeyfield on a bi-weekly basis at no cost for the students (as long as they are members of the Sunshine Club).

“Meet other people who are open to new experiences, willing to look a little foolish, make mistakes, laugh at life”! an advice from a senior student.

Español?, ¡Sí, por supuesto!

Previous story
Alberni Valley school trustee brings longevity, experience to the board

Just Posted

Alberni fire crews respond to kitchen fire

One person was taken to hospital with minor burns after a small… Continue reading

SENIORS: Alberni seniors learn Spanish with Sunshine Club

You’re never too old to be a student

Ladybird Engraving splits in Men’s Spring League hoops doubleheader

First round of Alberni Men’s Spring League play-off action kicks off

Alberni Valley school trustee brings longevity, experience to the board

Rosemarie Buchanan receives Life Membership from the BC School Trustees Association

Duo a ‘Suhr’ bet on the links at Alberni Golf Course

Men’s Club alternate shot kicked off on Sunday

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Stolen raisins cause nightmares as thefts from vehicles rise in Nanaimo

Nanaimo experiencing dramatic rise in thefts from vehicles over 2017, say RCMP

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Most Read