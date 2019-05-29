Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, right, presents a cheque for nearly $5,000 to Nancy Leithead, president of the Fir Park Village Society, with support from Fir Park director of programming Surjit Jhaj, left, and Jerry Linning, vice-president of the Alberni Valley Continuing Care Society. The grant is for a new Peer Mentoring for Seniors by Seniors program. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

SENIORS: Peer mentoring gets gov’t boost at Fir Park Village in Port Alberni

Peer mentoring program is helping seniors find purpose

A peer mentoring program established at Fir Park Village in Port Alberni in April is helping seniors find purpose in their days.

“It has been a huge success,” said Surjit Jhaj, director of programming and adult day services at Fir Park. The program, called Java Mentorship, is peer mentoring for seniors, by seniors.

“Loneliness and social isolation are ongoing concerns in our long-term care community,” he said. “Even though numerous social events are provided in our calendar, there are still vulnerable residents that refuse all invitations to attend programs and spend most of their time in their rooms.”

Java Mentorship is researched intervention that was developed and evaluated with seniors. The Alberni Continuing Care Society received a $5,000 New Horizons for Seniors small grant in March to establish this program first at Echo Village, then Fir Park Village.

The program leans on volunteers from the community and residents who act as mentors. They will meet weekly for training on how to be a mentor, how to provide support and how to identify seniors who need it most. After team meetings the volunteers pair up and visit with seniors identified by the team. The idea is to build trusting relationships.

“The main objective of this project is to reduce loneliness,” Jhaj said. “Engaging seniors—residents and community volunteers—as mentors will increase meaningful social engagement among both the mentors and the visited, and reduce social isolation in our community.”

Nancy Leithead, president of the Fir Park Village Society, said a mentoring program would benefit residents. “It will keep them busy and give them something to think about,” she said.

“It makes their day more interesting,” said Jerry Linning, vice-president of the Alberni Valley Continuing Care Society.

“They could be reading to them, talking to them,” Jhaj said. “It’s peer to peer so they may open up more to their peers.”

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, who presented the grant to Leithead, said this was one of several smaller projects receiving funding in the riding this year. “This project is unique, and that’s why it got funding,” Johns said. “It really did embody the spirit of the (New Horizons) program.”

Johns said England has a Ministry of Loneliness and a loneliness strategy that combats the issues addressed in the Java Mentorship program. He sees the value of having similar programs in place in Canada.

“There is a financial cost to loneliness,” he added.

“It’s detrimental to people’s health.”

At present, there are more people interested in being paired with a mentor than there are mentors, so Jhaj is searching for more volunteers.

Volunteers need to be available Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Retirees are preferred, but there is no age limit. Training will be provided.

To apply, go online to https://albernicontinuingcare.ca/volunteer and fill out an application (including a criminal record check form), then drop it off at Fir Park Village.

Application forms are also available at Fir Park.

Phone 250-724-6541 ext. 253 or e-mail sjhaj@acccs.ca.

Previous story
SENIORS: Sally Anderson is more than just Port Alberni’s flag lady
Next story
SENIORS: From bus driver to bush pilot, Alberni’s Bill Cove lives storied career

Just Posted

SENIORS: From bus driver to bush pilot, Alberni’s Bill Cove lives storied career

Cove moved with his family to Port Alberni in 1987 and joined the Alberni Flying Club in 1988

SENIORS: Peer mentoring gets gov’t boost at Fir Park Village in Port Alberni

Peer mentoring program is helping seniors find purpose

Port Alberni Port Authority has long-term vision for cruise ship business

The future for a budding cruise ship industry in the Alberni Valley is looking bright

SENIORS: Sally Anderson is more than just Port Alberni’s flag lady

Read and Feed program takes up “99 percent” of her time

Savard takes game of the day at Alberni golf club

46 men teed it up for the Stableford competition

VIDEO: Port Alberni welcomes the first of three cruise ships

“They said it was the best welcome that they’d received in any community.”

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Mowi suspends fish farm construction off Quadra Island amid protests

‘Protest flotilla’ circled Cyrus Rocks aquaculture site

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Most Read