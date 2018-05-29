Dodi Clark, centre, Lifeline coordinator as well as volunteers Garry Pighin, left, and Ed Francoeur display some of the equipment available to seniors in the Alberni Valley. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

SENIORS WEEK: Lifeline offers peace of mind to Alberni seniors

Seniors in the Alberni Valley have an added sense of security

Seniors in the Alberni Valley have an added sense of security in Alberni Lifeline Monitoring.

Lifeline is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week monitoring service. Here in Port Alberni it is locally owned and operated by the West Coast General Hospital Foundation: installation is done by volunteers in Port Alberni, Ucluelet, Tofino and Bamfield, and there is always a response centre staff member with Philips Lifeline on the other end of the button, coordinator Dodi Clark says.

Philips Lifeline is the only medical alarm service that is integrated with the healthcare system across Canada, explains Clark, whose grandmother used the service in the Fraser Valley. When Clark moved back to Port Alberni, she knew when the coordinator’s job became available that she wanted to be associated with the company.

“I think of all (our clients) as my Nana,” she says.

Volunteer Ed Francoeur has been on both sides of the Lifeline issue—serving on the West Coast Hospital Foundation for 15 years as well as answering emergency calls as a Port Alberni firefighter. He is also a volunteer who installs the units in people’s homes.

“Being a firefighter I’ve seen the process actually work,” says Francoeur. “Somebody pushes the button and us responding to be able to help them. It’s such a timesaver, especially for people that are living by themselves.”

Garry Pighin answered the call to volunteer with Lifeline in March after seeing an article in the Alberni Valley News. “I think it’s a good organization,” he says. “People that I’ve talked to that have used it say it’s just perfect for them.”

Pighin, a retiree, is also busy with other activities, and says the couple of calls per week that he answers with Lifeline are perfect for him. He is one of nine volunteers between Port Alberni and the west coast who install the Lifeline systems in people’s homes. There are currently 365 clients with Alberni Lifeline Monitoring equipment, says Clark.

For more information on Alberni Lifeline Monitoring, phone 250-732-1370 ext. 48147 or go online to www.albernilifeline.com. Or drop by the office inside West Coast General Hospital, right across from the admitting desk, and ask for Dodi Clark.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

Just Posted

SENIORS WEEK: Lifeline offers peace of mind to Alberni seniors

Seniors in the Alberni Valley have an added sense of security

Banners vanish from Rotary Arts District

Four newly painted banners have disappeared from the Harbour Quay area

Sean Lyons wins 2018 Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

Musician earned a spot on the lineup at the 5 Acre Shaker at McLean Mill

Alberni merchants ask city for pedestrian friendly changes to Third Avenue

Ideas include a round-about and road narrowing

Conceiving new Experiential artists’ hub for Tofino

“Art is not an object but a doorway.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

Most Read