Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

One Valley Vonka ticket still out there; must be claimed by Sept. 28, 2022

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to purchase Valley Vonka chocolate bars during a trip to the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier this month. She bought three bars for a minimum $5 donation each. And hit pay dirt.

Lindsay unwrapped a milk chocolate bar and discovered a golden ticket under the wrapper—one of four tickets in the 2022 Valley Vonka campaign.

“It’s the first time” she bought Valley Vonka bars, which are helping to raise money for Literacy Alberni’s annual Raise-A-Reader campaign.

Lindsay is the third Valley Vonka ticket winner. That means there is still one golden ticket out there somewhere.

READ: Two golden tickets found, two more left to be claimed in Valley Vonka

The final golden ticket must be claimed by Sept. 28, 2022. So don’t save your Valley Vonka bars: open them up! If you find the ticket, bring it in to the Alberni Valley News for verification and to have your name entered in the prize draw.

Chocolate bars were being sold at RE/MAX Mid-Island Realty, Coombs Country Candy, The Brick, Mobius Books, Flandangles, R. Anderson & Associates, Bosley’s, Literacy Alberni, Animal Ark and the Alberni Valley News. Some outlets have already sold out—they’re going fast.

Bars cost a minimum donation of $5 each—the goal is to raise $7,500 for literacy programs in the Alberni Valley. Funds raised will be donated to Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

There are four prizes available, including a package from Tigh-Na-Mara resort, a 55” 4K LED Smart TV from The Brick, or two prizes each of $500 in gas and grocery gift cards. Prizes will be drawn at random among the four Valley Vonka golden ticket winners on Sept. 28.

Charity and DonationsPort Alberni