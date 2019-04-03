A racer heads down Lower Argyle in the 2018 Little Lightning race. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Soapbox Derby returns to Lower Argyle in Port Alberni

Little Lightning will take place July 20

The Little Lightning Soapbox Derby will be roaring down Lower Argyle Street once more.

The fourth annual races will take place this year on Saturday, July 20 from 12-3 p.m.

Mike Hadley of the Port Alberni Kinsmen Club was in attendance at a Port Alberni city council meeting on Monday, March 25 to request a road closure for Lower Argyle, from below Third Avenue to just above the industrial road. The road closure will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Kinsmen Club will take care of blocking off the street and cleaning up after the event.

Last year’s event was moved from the top of Argyle Street to the bottom, and Hadley said they saw 50 racers with multiple runs, including a “tykes” class for racers under the age of six.

READ: Port Alberni soapbox derby has new track

“It just seems to be getting bigger every year,” said Hadley, noting that the number of racers has doubled since 2016. Next year will be the derby’s fifth year, and Hadley hinted at a “bigger” event for adults, too.

The derby this year will be open to kids ages 6-12, tykes under the age of 6 and youth ages 13-15. To register, contact Mike Hadley at MikeAlberniKinsmen@gmail.com.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberni Hospice Society closer to moving into ‘forever home’

Just Posted

RCMP bust reported drug lab in Errington

‘These types of situations are very hazardous for first responders’

Soapbox Derby returns to Lower Argyle in Port Alberni

Little Lightning will take place July 20

Alberni Golf Course men’s club opens with beautiful weather, great golf

Next week will be an open day with prizes for the best gross and best net

Alberni Valley residents to march for watershed protection

Forest March takes place on Saturday, April 6

Tseshaht Pride earns U13 silver at Junior All-Native Basketball

U17 team also made the trip to Kitimat and finished in top six

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Most Read