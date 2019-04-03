Soapbox Derby returns to Lower Argyle in Port Alberni

The Little Lightning Soapbox Derby will be roaring down Lower Argyle Street once more.

The fourth annual races will take place this year on Saturday, July 20 from 12-3 p.m.

Mike Hadley of the Port Alberni Kinsmen Club was in attendance at a Port Alberni city council meeting on Monday, March 25 to request a road closure for Lower Argyle, from below Third Avenue to just above the industrial road. The road closure will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Kinsmen Club will take care of blocking off the street and cleaning up after the event.

Last year’s event was moved from the top of Argyle Street to the bottom, and Hadley said they saw 50 racers with multiple runs, including a “tykes” class for racers under the age of six.

READ: Port Alberni soapbox derby has new track

“It just seems to be getting bigger every year,” said Hadley, noting that the number of racers has doubled since 2016. Next year will be the derby’s fifth year, and Hadley hinted at a “bigger” event for adults, too.

The derby this year will be open to kids ages 6-12, tykes under the age of 6 and youth ages 13-15. To register, contact Mike Hadley at MikeAlberniKinsmen@gmail.com.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter