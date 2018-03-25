The Somass Toastmasters Club celebrates Toastmasters International Month with Mayor Mike Ruttan. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Somass Toastmasters celebrate Toastmasters International Month

Local club is looking for new members

In February, the Somass Toastmasters Club in Port Alberni celebrated Toastmasters International Month.

Toastmasters is a local club that aims to provide a supportive and positive environment, where every member has an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills.

The Somass Toastmasters Club was established in 1953, and is one of the oldest Toastmasters clubs in Canada.

Although Toastmasters month has passed, the club is always looking for new members. Meetings are held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at AV Financial Centre (4841-A Johnston Road).

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/somasstoastmasters.

