Firefighters from the Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. fill “Mabel” the fire truck with non-perishable food for the Salvation Army. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department fills vintage firetruck with food

Unexpected snowfall didn’t deter people from participating in third annual food drive

By Sonja Drinkwater and Susie Quinn

The Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department held its third annual food drive at Harold Bishop Fire Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Despite some unexpected snowfall, firefighters were able to fill their original fire truck, nicknamed ‘Mabel,’ with non-perishable food items destined for the Salvation Army’s community food bank. More than 20 people stopped by to donate groceries, including firefighter Isaac McDonald’s father, John McDonald.

Sproat Lake VFD’s food drive was the first of the season for fire departments. Beaver Creek VFD will hold its fifth annual food, toy and cash drive on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Santa Claus, the Grinch and their helpers will be at the fire hall at 6038 Beaver Creek Rd. accepting donations of non-perishable food items, new, unopened toys and cash from 2–5 p.m. both days. (Drop-offs will also be accepted on Tuesdays during practice from 6:30–9 p.m.).

At 5 p.m. the whole crew will tour around Beaver Creek in a decorated fire truck playing Christmas music. There are two different tours—one for Saturday night and another for Sunday night—listed on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Beaver Creek VFD has also teamed up with Buy-Low Foods for the food drive portion of their event. Until Friday, Dec. 16, Buy-Low will sell pre-made food boxes for $20 each. The fire department will pick up any donated food boxes on Dec. 17.

The Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Santa Claus tour on Sunday, Dec. 18. The CCVFD will release a map and time for Santa’s tour on their Facebook page.


Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

