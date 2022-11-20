Stuff the bus again in Port Alberni

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event in 2021. Workers will be holding another Stuff the Bus event this year on Saturday, Nov. 26. Look for the bus in the Walmart parking lot on Johnston Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A Stuff the Bus fundraiser will be returning to Port Alberni for the second year in a row.

Members of Pacific Western Transportation and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local-1747 are bringing back their second annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, Nov. 26. Organizers say that last year’s event was so successful that they are trying it again.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a transit bus will be parked in the Walmart parking lot on Johnston Road. Organizers are asking for help filling the bus with non-perishable food items, toys, gift cards and cash that will be donated to the local Salvation Army.

This year’s event also involves a few extra treats. Santa will be on location for some photos and candy canes for everyone. West Coast Fit Zumba will also be on location from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a Zumba class by donation, with all proceeds going towards the Salvation Army.

The local Lions Club will also put on a BBQ with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

Stop by Pacific Western Transportation (located at 3701 Fourth Avenue) to choose an “angel” from the tree for that special someone. You can then drop off your donation with the angel attached to it on Nov. 26 at the Walmart parking lot or at Pacific Western Transportation before Dec. 10.

