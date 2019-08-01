Children can make their own superhero costumes with a mask and cape at the next Our Town event on Aug. 8. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Suit up for superhero themed Our Town event in Port Alberni

The event at Bob Dailey Stadium will feature a movie under the stars

It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s Our Town! All superheroes must report to Bob Dailey Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8 for fun, laughter and games.

The third Our Town event of the summer, sponsored by the Coulson Group of Companies, the Alberni Valley Lions Club and the Port Alberni Toy Run, will feature a night of face painting, bouncy tents, parachute games, obstacle courses, crafts, bowling, balloon animals, giant bubbles, a treasure hunt (sponsored by Save-On Foods) and more. Meet other heroes at Bob Dailey Stadium, where you can make your own superhero costume with a mask and cape.

This special Our Town event will lead into the evening, where families will be able to bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch an all-ages outdoor movie under the stars. There will be free hot dogs provided by Gyro Club, and other concession items available for purchase.

Come out and enjoy a night of free family fun from 7-9 p.m.

In the case of poor weather, the event will be moved to the Glenwood Centre and the movie will be cancelled.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
