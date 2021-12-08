Janet Deakin, Meals on Wheels coordinator, presents a certificate of appreciation to Barbara Smith, representing the Sunshine Club Quilters. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Sunshine Club Quilters eager to resume relationship with Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni

Annual holiday donation paused in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Sunshine Club Quilters in Port Alberni will once again be spreading some holiday cheer with a donation of handmade placemats for local Meals on Wheels clients.

The quilting club has been making an annual donation of handmade placemats to Meals on Wheels since 2010. The group has also donated handmade quilts for various raffles and charitable causes.

This year, the group created 75 placemats that will be gifted to Meals on Wheel clients—people who are unable to cook their own meals during the holiday season. This is the first donation in two years, as the two groups were not able to connect in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 11th year in total that the quilting club has made a donation to the local Meals on Wheels organization.

Meals on Wheels has been running in Port Alberni since the 1970s. The program currently has 25 clients, says coordinator Janet Deakin. Hot meals are cooked five days a week by staff at the Cypress Restaurant at Chances RimRock, then delivered to clients by volunteer drivers. Some cold meals are also provided to clients that can be reheated for later.

One of the most important parts of the Meals on Wheels program, says Deakin, is the ability for volunteers to provide the comfort of a friendly visit and an informal wellness check.

“You don’t have to be a senior to sign up for it,” Deakin said, noting that the meal service is also helpful for people with chronic illness or mobility issues.

Deakin presented a certificate of appreciation to the quilters on Dec. 1, 2021 to acknowledge their annual donation and ongoing support.

The Sunshine Club Quilters meet at the Echo Centre every Wednesday morning, bringing their own projects to work on.


