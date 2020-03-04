Sweet times at Arrowvale Farm’s annual maple syrup fest on Vancouver Island

Syrup is still available at the Alberni Valley farm

Arrowvale Farm and Campground was busy on the weekend as they hosted their annual maple syrup festival on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

People came out to taste the west coast maple syrup, pick up a jar of syrup made especially at Arrowvale and check out the animals in a petting farm.

Arrowvale has also recently added a children’s play area, and it was popular throughout the days.

There is still syrup available at the farm, 5955 Hector Rd., west of Port Alberni.



