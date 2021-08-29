Tea on the Terrace returns to Rollin Art Centre

Sheila Joseph and Desiree Irwin enjoyed a cold drink and conversation at the Rollin Art Centre’s Tea on Terrace. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Gabby Osborne and Angie Blake were toasted with their tea at the Rollin Art Centre during Tea on the Terrace. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Gwyneth Bowen chooses some tea from the basket that Rose Duarte, 9, held while her mom Megan had the hot water during a recent Tea on the Terrace event at the Rollin Art Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News) Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois played to an audience of Tea on the Terrace attendants at the Rollin Art Centre gardens. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Alberni Valley News

The only Tea on the Terrace for 2021 at the Rollin Art Centre on Friday August 13th was filled to capacity on Friday, Aug. 13—to COVID-19 restrictive capacity. Music by Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois created a wonderful ambience for this event. Thankfully the smoke from wildfires blanketing much of southern B.C. did not arrive until much later in the day.

Tea guests came out dressed in their finest to enjoy the tea. Chatter could be heard around the picturesque gardens of the Rollin. Servers Megan Duarte and her daughter Rose were dressed in period dresses that they had especially made for the event. The two went around and asked patrons which tea they would prefer.

All in all a very successful event and one that was definitely appreciated by all.

“I want to give a huge shout out to our new caterer, Wendy of Valley Catering located on Margaret Street,” Community Arts Council arts administrator Melissa Martin said.

“Everyone raved about the food that featured shrimp and crab mini croissants or ham and asparagus pinwheel sandwiches and for dessert there was a choice of summer berry trifle or strawberry cheesecake, all made from scratch.”

Martin said people were reluctant to leave the garden and asked for another tea this year, “but unfortunately due to COVID we’re not able to offer that. Watch for updates next year.”

