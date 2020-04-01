Teachers in Port Alberni show the love for their students

Teachers from École Alberni Elementary School in Port Alberni send their students a virtual message during their post-Spring Break planning week. Teachers and students are preparing for an unusual online session, thanks to COVID-19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Teachers at École Alberni Elementary School in Port Alberni found a creative way to let their students know how much they miss them.

Although classes in the Alberni School District (SD70) were supposed to resume March 30 following spring break, teachers used this week to plan online and other learning resources for their students. They have been contacting parents and caregivers to gather information and discuss learning options.

Meghan Paterson, who the kids know as Mme. Megan, teaches music at the school. She had seen a similar photo, and assigned volunteer teachers to “decorate” a word.

“They sent me a photo and then I put it together in a layout app,” Paterson said.

“I wanted to provide our students and their families a message of support; letting them know that we miss them and that we hope that they are well,” she said. “It’s important to me that we continue to be a community—albeit virtually—and this was one way that I thought we could share that message.”

This might not be the only creative message students receive: there were more teachers who wanted to be involved, Paterson said. “We’re thinking of other ways of reaching out to our students in this difficult time.”

This is one teachers’ note we’ll wager kids won’t mind receiving.



