Tell us a story: enter the Alberni Valley News’ annual holiday story contest

What blew in over the water by the Wolf Tower? Submit your story by Dec. 9

The artwork on the Wolf Tower was designed by Tseshaht artist Willard Gallic Jr. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The annual Port Alberni lighting festival was winding down at Harbour Quay when Morgan climbed the Wolf Tower for one last look at the twinkling lights. Suddenly, a gust of wind blew in from the water, bringing with it…

So begins the Alberni Valley News’ annual Holiday Story Contest.

We want to know: what did Morgan see when they climbed the Wolf Tower? Tell us the story in 300 words or less. Our annual contest is open to everyone and prizes will be awarded to first and second-place winners.

Stories will be judged in the following categories, which have been switched up for 2022: Grades 2–4; Grades 5–7; Grades 8–12 and an adult category.

We partnered with Coombs Country Candy again this year for a colouring contest for kids up to age 12: the colouring page will be included with the Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 print editions of the Alberni Valley News, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 to either Coombs Country Candy or the Alberni Valley News (4918 Napier St.).

The absolute deadline to send in your submission for the story contest is Friday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. via e-mail to teresa.bird@blackpress.ca or drop by our office at 4918 Napier St. Make sure to write your name, phone number, category you’re entering and “Alberni Valley News” on your entry.

Remember: your story must start with the opening sentence we’ve provided. Entries without the sentence won’t be considered.

We’re eager to read what you think the wind blew in from the water.

Winning entries will be printed in a special Holiday Greetings section with our Wednesday, Dec. 21 print and e-editions.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

