Terry Fox Run returns to Port Alberni for 42nd year

Diane Goddard ran in the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the late Ken and Mary Goddard and Avis and Rudy Johanson. She finished first in the 2K run. She is seen here with her grandson Liam Goddard, age 11 months, and her dog Sidney. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Archie Zanolli registers for the Terry Fox Run while volunteers Joanne Sutherland and Sheila Aolick look on. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS) The local Lions gather before the Terry Fox Run. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Dozens of runners came out for the 42nd annual Terry Fox Run in Port Alberni.

The local Lions Club had the route, maps and t-shirts on display in the parking lot of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 on Sunday, Sept. 18. They took in $820 in donations on site, but there were also numerous online donations.

Karson Karaim came in first in the five-kilometre run, while Diane Goddard took first in the two-kilometre run.

Among the runners were Rita Lajeunesse and her partner Dave Duerksen, who have participated in every run in the Alberni Valley. Even during the pandemic, when there wasn’t an official run, they still ran. Archie Zanolli is another local long-time participant in the run who made an appearance on Sunday. There were 61 registered runners in total.

The Terry Fox Run takes place each year across the country and raises funds for cancer research.

