Thanksgiving Food Drive returns to Port Alberni with a new look

Plastic bags have been replaced by paper

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is starting its ninth year in Port Alberni with a new look.

Gone are the familiar white plastic bags, as they have been replaced with paper bags that are friendlier for the environment, said organizer Bruce Patterson.

“Because of COVID-19, the need this year is greater than ever, and every donation—big or small—goes directly to our local food bank, the Salvation Army,” said Patterson.

Any non-perishable items are welcome, but meats and protein foods are always in high demand, he added.

The donation bags will be delivered with the Wednesday, Sept. 23 edition of the Alberni Valley News. This is how it works:

1.) Place some food items in the bag

2.) Put it outside your door before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26

3.) Volunteers will come by to pick it up. Be sure to put the bag in a spot that is clearly visible from the road.

Last year Port Alberni donated more than 5,500 pounds of food. Province-wide, there were almost 500,000 pounds of food collected in more 50 communities.

If you are interested in volunteering for the food drive on Saturday, call 250-735-4482 for more information.

Charity and DonationsPort Alberni